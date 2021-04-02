Mehdi Hasan took a moment guest-hosting Friday’s All In to say John Boehner’s unfiltered roasting of certain Republican “crazies” is “too little too late.”

The former House Republican leader has a new book coming out that unloads on people in his own party, most prominently Ted Cruz. He writes that Cruz is a “reckless asshole” and, thanks to audio shared by Axios’ Jonathan Swan, we know that Boehner just went ahead and randomly said things like “Ted Cruz, go fuck yourself” during the recording of his audiobook.

Hasan, however, dryly told viewers, “John Boehner wants us to pine for a simpler time where Republican politicians were not conspiracy theorists or actively working to subvert democracy, but rather simple, hardworking corporate stooges.”

He said Boehner “literally helped usher” in the “crazies,” recalling the tea party movement and referring to Michele Bachmann as “the Marjorie Taylor Greene of her time.”

“Boehner thought he could ride that tea party wave, just like Paul Ryan thought he could ride the Trump wave in 2016,” Hasan added. “The reason we are where we are today is because these ‘old school Republicans’ didn’t stand up to the crazies. They embraced them. However uneasily. And now the crazies are ascendant, and John Boehner wants to be celebrated for calling them crazy. For now, finally calling it like it is. Well, too little too late.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

