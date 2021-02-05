Mehdi Hasan Slams Sasse Over Video to Nebraska GOP: Wants Us to Think He’s a ‘Bold Truth Teller’ Now That Trump Is Gone

Senator Ben Sasse received a fair amount of praise for smacking down the Republican party in his home state of Nebraska for planning to censure him. Sasse said the censure has nothing to do with policy and everything to do with him “not bending the knee to one guy” — former President Donald Trump.

Mehdi Hasan, guest hosting All In with Chris Hayes Friday night, wasn’t impressed by Sasse’s video and knocked him for positioning himself as a “bold truth teller” now that Trump is out of office.

Hasan talked about the “so-called Republican civil war” over Marjorie Taylor Greene and said the party lacks a governing philosophy and is just “own the libs and fight cancel culture” now.

He walked through what Republicans have done in a few states to go after prominent people in their party who have gone against Trump, before bringing up Sasse’s comments.

Hasan called the Nebraska senator “a reflection and embodiment of so much of what’s wrong with his party.”

He reminded viewers that Sasse joined every other Republican senator, except for Mitt Romney, in voting to acquit Trump in his first Senate trial.

“Now that Trump is gone, Sasse wants us to think he’s a bold truth teller,” Hasan said. “Some of us have longer memories than just yesterday, senator. Sasse has more in common with Marjorie Taylor Greene than he might like to admit. They both hitched their wagon to Trump because they knew that is the way Republicans win now.”

