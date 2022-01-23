Mehdi Hasan UNLOADS on Bari Weiss ‘Moaning’ About Pandemic Restrictions: ‘Oh, It’s Ridiculous, Is It?’

MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan dedicated the “60 Second Rant” segment of The Mehdi Hasan Show on Sunday to journalist Bari Weiss and her recent comments on Real Time with Bill Maher regarding the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We were told, you get the vaccine. You get the vaccine and you get back to normal. And, we haven’t gotten back to normal, and it’s ridiculous at this point,” said Weiss on Maher’s HBO show Friday.

Hasan introduced the segment, saying this week he was focusing on Covid and Weiss’ comments that she was done with the pandemic.

“Oh, it’s ridiculous, is it?” said Hasan in response to the clip of Weiss, noting that “on the same day that Weiss and Maher were complaining about our obsessive focus on Covid-19 and urging us all to move on from the pandemic,” 3,506 Americans died from it.

“That’s a higher death toll than on 9/11, and in fact, that’s the highest Covid death toll since last winter, and one of the deadliest days of the pandemic so far,” Hasan continued his rapid-fire rant.

The pandemic’s toll wasn’t just in deaths, Hasan noted. Hospitals were full, and a majority of those working there were “under high or extreme stress.”

“And look, the people who should be complaining right now are our overworked and burned out health care workers,” he said. “But no, it’s never them moaning or whinging about the pandemic. It’s the Bari Weisses and Bill Mahers and Tucker Carlsons of this world.”

Hasan quoted a recent Alex Pareene article that said “The people in the press and on social media complaining the loudest about Covid-19 restrictions are at this point, people for whom Covid-19 is just a thing they are sick of hearing and thinking about.”

“I mean, my young children have handled this pandemic more maturely and less childishly than the likes of Bari Weiss, who, I’m sorry, can’t go to as many indoor parties as she’d like to,” Hasan concluded. “Meanwhile, another one or two Americans died from Covid in the time you’ve been listening to this rant.”

At that point, sixty seconds had passed and a buzzer sounded.

Watch the video above, via MSNBC.

