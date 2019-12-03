CNN Reporter Kate Bennett has been covering Melania Trump and appeared on New Day Tuesday morning to promote her new book about the First Lady titled Free, Melania – An Unauthorized Biography.

There are lots of interesting bon mots revealed in the book, but one that stood out during a conversation with CNN’s John Berman, was the notion that Melania aims to send messaging, perhaps to her husband President Donald Trump, in her choice of pantsuits and slacks over dresses. Berman noted to Bennet saying “You think there’s a message sometimes in slacks or trousers or pants. Explain.”

“You know, I think there’s a certain way that Donald Trump prefers women to dress in a more feminine way,” Bennett explained, adding “he’s, you know, an old-fashioned man, and I think that he — his tastes tend toward more feminine garb.”

She added that, in her esteem, “oftentimes … Melania Trump wears menswear and suiting,” suggesting that it was designed to send a message to her husband. She then illustrated this point by noting how “she wore that white pantsuit to the State of the Union in the thick of the Stormy Daniels headlines,” suggesting that her chosen wardrobe “heralded suffragettes” or “was it maybe Hillary Clinton who liked pantsuits and was it resistance signaling?”

Bennett then hedged a bit saying “If you asked Melania Trump she’d just say, ‘I just wore a white pantsuit.'” Bennet beleives Ms. Trump is “savvy enough to know that leaving that gray area and what she wears is something that is smart.”

While the book is clearly an unauthorized account, by every measure Bennett remains in good standing with the subject she covers and travels with around the world. So it is not unreasonable to believe that Bennett’s insights behind the book, and specifically about the First Lady’s wardrobe, is coming directly from Melania Trump or her staff.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]