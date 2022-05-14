Melania Trump Says She Had More Important Things To Do As First Lady Than Pose For Vogue Cover Like Jill Biden Did

Pete Hegseth interviewed former first lady Melania Trump for Fox Nation, and on Fox & Friends he previewed a portion of that interview where the topic of Vogue magazine not putting her on the cover was discussed.

Hegseth introduced the clip Saturday with commentary about the border crisis, saying Melania Trump went there twice while Donald Trump was in office.

“We asked her about those border visits and the reality of the criticism she faced then and then faces on other issues as well,” said Hegseth.

Despite that introduction, the actual clip was about Vogue magazine putting Jill and Joe Biden on the cover, as well as Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton, and Michelle Obama.

“We did a little research. You were the only First lady to go to the border. You did it twice,” said Hegseth in the preview clip. “How did you put up with the constant criticism? The media, take Vogue, for example. Five months into Joe Biden’s president, Jill Biden’s on the cover. Kamala Harris is on the cover before she’s even sworn in. Hillary Clinton was on the cover when she was first lady. Michelle was on the cover three times. Yet, with your business background and your fashion background and your beauty, never on the cover of Vogue. Why the double standard?”

“They are biased and they have likes and dislikes and it’s so obvious and I think American people and everyone see it,” said Trump. “It was their decision and I have much more important things to do, and I did in the White House, than being on the cover of Vogue.”

After the clip, Hegseth said, “she has a longer answer about the border, obviously, than just that.”

The hosts then somewhat disjointedly bantered about the fashion magazine’s apparent diss of Melania Trump.

The Daily Mail posted a gallery on Saturday, noting that former model Melania had been featured on the cover in 2005 when she married Donald Trump. She was also on the cover of Vanity Fair Mexico in 2017.

Democrats Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama were the only two first ladies who were featured in this way prior to Democrat Jill Biden’s cover last year. In the past, first ladies Lou Henry Hoover, Eleanor Roosevelt, Mamie Eisenhower, Jacqueline Kennedy, Lady Bird Johnson, Pat Nixon, Betty Ford, Rosalynn Carter, Nancy Reagan, Barbara Bush, and Laura Bush were all featured in the magazine but not on the cover.

The full Fox Nation interview will be available starting on Sunday.

Watch the clip above, via Fox News Channel and Fox Nation.

