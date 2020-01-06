With the debut of her new Fox Nation documentary show Lara Logan Has No Agenda on Monday, former CBS News correspondent Lara Logan interviewed a Mexican sex trafficker and two of his sex slaves in an emotional segment.

In the interview, the Tenancingo sex trafficker revealed that he sends girls under the age of 15 to New York City for sex with wealthy clients.

“Where do you make the most money?” asked Logan, to which the sex trafficker replied, “New York.”

“What kind of girls do you send to the U.S.?” she pressed.

“Normally they are younger than 15 years old,” he proclaimed. “Because they will get more profit… than from a girl who is 17, 18 years old.”

The sex trafficker elaborated that for an underage virgin, clients in New York will pay around “four hundred thousand pesos,” or “between 20,000 to 25,000 dollars.”

He also revealed that the girls are taken from poor villages at young ages, that him and his family have had “hundreds” of sex slaves over three generations of their business, and that he works with the police and politicians.

At one stage of the interview, Logan pushed back against the sex trafficker, declaring, “It’s a kind of sickness, don’t you think? I mean, to send girls that young for that to happen to them and to live that kind of life, right?”

“Yes,” he replied.

The situation became even more emotional as Logan interviewed two of the man’s sex slaves, aged 17 and 25, who were brought to the interview and spoken to separately from their pimp.

One of the girls told Logan that she was taken from her family at 13-years-old, and told by her mother that she had to go and live with someone else.

“I would like for her to explain things to me,” the girl said, as both her and Logan cried.

The other girl also told Logan how she was taken at 12 or 13-years-old, and how, on a quiet night, she is made to have sex with 3 or 4 men.

On a weekend, “there are a lot more people,” she continued, adding that if they refuse, they are locked up or made to work even more hours.

Lara Logan Has No Agenda airs on Fox Nation starting Monday, with the sex trafficking interview airing on Thursday.

