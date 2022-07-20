Mia Khalifa Defends Sex Workers: ‘Being In The Army Is Worse’ Because You’re ‘Selling Your Body to the Government’

Media personality and OnlyFans star Mia Khalifa believes being a soldier is worse than being a sex worker.

During a recent appearance on the hit Showtime show, Ziwe, Khalifa was asked about her thoughts on sex work versus actors and what the difference was between the two.

Host Ziwe Fumudoh asked, “So we have OnlyFans and then we have like the sex work industry, and then we have like actors. Is there a difference between these industries or are we all fundamentally selling our body in some way?”

“Honestly, I think that selling your body, like if we’re going by that definition, being in the Army is worse than being on OnlyFans,” Khalifa replied.

“Wow,” uttered Fumudoh.

“You’re selling your body to the government,” Khalifa added.

In the same interview with Fumudoh, Khalifa revealed that she makes over $10,000 a day from her website after leaving the adult entertainment industry. Her goal however is to “transcend her past” and create a name and brand for herself outside of her current work.

Listen above via Ziwe on Showtime.

