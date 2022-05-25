Miami Heat PA Announcer Tells Fans Team Urges Them to Call Marco Rubio and Rick Scott to Demand ‘Commonsense Gun Laws’

Miami Heat’s public address announcer urged fans to call “their state’s senators” to demand action on firearms before game five of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, an 18-year-old gunman entered an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, where he shot and killed 19 children and two teachers.

Before Miami’s game against the Boston Celtics, public address announcer Michael Baiamonte acknowledged the shooting.

“The Heat organization, the Boston Celtics, and NBA family also mourn those who lost their lives in the senseless shooting that took place yesterday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas,” he said. “Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, and friends, and the entire Robb Elementary School and Uvalde community.”

Baiamonte asked the crowd for a moment of silence for the victims. It lasted 12 seconds before he resumed and urged fans to call Florida’s Republican senators, Rick Scott and Marco Rubio, though he did not name them.

“The Heat urges you to contact your state’s senators by calling 202-224-3121 to leave a message demanding their support for commonsense gun laws,” he said to loud applause as the number appeared on the Jumbotron. “You can also make change at the ballot box. Visit heat.com/vote to register and let your voice be heard this fall.”

The phone number Baiamonte listed is the number of the switchboard at the United States Capitol.

Before Tuesday’s game four of the Western Conference Finals, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr expressed fury and frustration after the massacre. He blasted Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“So, I ask you, Mitch McConnell, I ask all of you senators who refuse to do anything about the violence, and school shootings, and supermarket shootings,” he said at a pregame press conference. “I ask you: Are you going to put your own desire for power ahead of the lives of our children, and our elderly, and our churchgoers? Because that’s what it looks like.

Watch above via ESPN.

