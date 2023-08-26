Michael Cohen ‘Appalled’ Trump Was Allowed to ‘Roll Up Like He’s Caesar’ For Arrest At Fulton County Jail

Donald Trump‘s former personal attorney Michael Cohen was appalled by how his former client was given “royal treatment” during his latest arrest at the Fulton County Jail earlier this week.

Cohen sat down with MSNBC host Ali Velshi to discuss Trump latest legal troubles in Georgia where District Attorney Fani Willis has indictment the former president along with 18 other defendants for allegedly attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state.

During Trump’s booking at the jail, he was escorted from his private plane by dozens of police cars, Secret Service officers, and law enforcement. Cohen claimed that Trump should not have been given this “royal treatment” and that he’s just another indicted defendant.

“I was appalled, to be honest with you, watching the news and watching how Donald was brought to the Fulton County Jail,” Cohen told Velshi. “Forty motorcades in New Jersey, forty motorcades in Georgia. Why? He’s nothing more than an indicted defendant.”

“How much money did it cost the American taxpayers? How much money did it cost the people of Atlanta in order to put all the police officers,” he added. “For this man to roll up like he’s, you know, Caesar coming through the gates of Rome after victory. He is an indicted defendant on 91 counts. He should not be given this sort of royal treatment.”

Trump faces three criminal indictments for his efforts to overturn the election, hush money given to Stormy Daniels, and his handling of classified material after leaving the White House.

Watch the full segment above via MSNBC.

