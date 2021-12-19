Michael Cohen Believes Mark Meadows Is In ‘Some Real Serious Trouble’ Amid Jan. 6 Investigation

Michael Cohen, former personal attorney for Donald Trump, told MSNBC on Sunday that former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is in “some real serious trouble” amid the House select committee’s investigation into Jan. 6.

Cohen claimed that Trump is concerned about the committee’s probe, as evident from his recent statement claiming the committee is “a coverup for what took place on November 3rd” (again promoting baseless allegations of widespread voter fraud).

“What else can Donald Trump do, other than deflect and denigrate anybody that questions his ultimate authority or power?” Cohen said.

“If it’s not so sad, it would be comical,” Cohen added. “The guy just doesn’t understand the way that government works. He doesn’t understand that he’s not the president and that executive privilege doesn’t last forever.”

Cohen then brought up other individuals involved in the Jan. 6 investigation, saying he thinks former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), and several others are in “some real serious trouble.”

Cohen was convicted for campaign finance violations related to hush money payments he made during Trump’s 2016 campaign, and has cooperated with numerous congressional and state investigations related to Trump and the Trump Organization.

“You may remember when I testified before the House Oversight Committee and Jim Jordan and Mark ‘dopey’ Meadows started on this liar liar pants on fire and all the other nonsense in order to denigrate me, thinking it was going to throw me off of track, which of course it didn’t,” Cohen began. “I stopped the entire proceeding and I said to them, ‘I know what you’re doing, I know the play in the playbook that you’re trying to run, because I created that playbook. And it didn’t work out well for me and it’s not going to work out well for you.'”

Cohen continued: “That being said, Mark Meadows is in some real serious trouble right now. And I think so is Jim Jordan and so is Donald Trump Jr., and so is Eric Trump and Lara Trump, and a handful of other council members that were actually communicating with some of these insurrectionists on the outside while they were even on the inside.

The committee has recently focused on text messages exchanged by politicians, White House officials, and media personalities on Jan. 6.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) read several texts sent to Meadows by three Fox News hosts and Trump Jr. urging the president to put an end to the violence occurring at the Capitol. Other reports indicate Meadows, Lara Trump, Eric Trump were in contact with the organizers of the Jan. 6 rally.

“This is really crazy stuff, folks,” Cohen said. “This is our U.S. Capitol, this is the people’s house. And there was an insurrection. We haven’t had this in what, 150 years? And now of course under Donald Trump, who is going to deny the fact that this actually even happened.”

Watch above, via MSNBC

