Michael Cohen Declares Trump ‘Will Ultimately Be Held Accountable’ For Porn Star Payments: ‘The Checks Are the Checks’

Former President Donald Trump’s longtime personal lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, weighed in on the news Monday that the Manhattan District Attorney is presenting evidence to a grand jury regarding allegations of criminal activity on Trump’s behalf regarding hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

Cohen pleaded guilty in federal court in 2018 for making the payments “at the direction” of Trump, which violated campaign finance laws and were allegedly meant to cover up Trump’s extramarital affair with Daniels during the 2016 presidential election.

Cohen, who was sentenced to three years in federal prison and served a little over a year, has since become a harsh critic of Trump.

“You, I think, testified 14 times, right, with Alvin Bragg’s office,” asked MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace to begin the interview.

“14,” Cohen replied.

“On this 14th or 15th visit a couple weeks ago, was there evidence that there were new witnesses or new documents?” Wallace asked, trying to understand why the case is moving forward now.

“So like the last time I was on your show, I truly would love to spill the whole meeting, the two-and-a-half-hour plus meeting, but I won’t do that out of respect to the investigation,” replied Cohen, who worked for Trump for over a decade and held various executive position in his company.

“What I will tell you and something that I talk about in my book, Revenge, is Donald will ultimately be held accountable for this Stormy Daniels payment,” Cohen declared

“And I’ve always said that this investigation that was to be brought by Alvin Bragg’s office previously Cy Vance Junior, is the most detrimental to him, his freedom, his livelihood, his business, etc., because it’s the easiest to prove – the checks are the checks,” Cohen argued, adding:

We know a lot. There’s recordings which had been released in the past. This is an easy one. Unlike some of the other cases like the Fannie Willis case in Georgia. Well, he will just come out and lie, which is what he does with impunity and say, I truly thought that there was 17,861 votes stolen from me. So, that attacks the credibility. In this specific case. The first three-month payment was made by Donald Trump, and I gave those to the House Oversight Committee who posted them and so on.

“And so he’s not in the same position where he can deny or lie the way that he will in some of the other matters,” Cohen concluded.

Watch the full clip above via MSNBC

