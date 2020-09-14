Michael Cohen told the hosts of The View that he regrets not smacking President Donald Trump across the head after he made lewd comments about his daughter Samantha when she was only 15 years old.

“Trump has made creepy comments about your own daughter, the brave little girl who wrote the article,” Joy Behar said of revelations from now 24-year-old Samantha Cohen’s interview in Vanity Fair. “He once leered at your then 15-year-old daughter Samantha and made lewd comments, which I won’t repeat because they’re annoying. When you informed him that your daughter, you say about that that she was your daughter, you say he joked to her. He said, ‘You better watch out because in a few years, I’ll be dating one of your friends. Here’s my question, Michael, Why didn’t you sock him in the face at that moment? How could you let that slide?”

Cohen attributed his tolerance of Trump to Stockholm Syndrome, adding that he knew it was wrong and would have called out anyone else who made those comments to Samantha, but was deep in Trump’s “cult.”

Behar then challenged Cohen to reveal, on-air, whatever he wanted to say to Trump after he made those inappropriate comments.

“Well, I wouldn’t have like to have said it, I would have liked to have smacked him across the side of the head. I never would have allowed anybody to speak to or about my daughter in such a disrespectful way,” Cohen said. “I did just because, you know, as so many people would say, let Trump be Trump, and that’s the problem. The country, myself, you know, the whole purpose of Disloyal was really to get people to open up their eyes and to see the individual for who he really is, and I’m not the only one that’s suffering from what I really call Trump Derangement Syndrome, and 30 percent of this country is suffering from it.”

Whoopi Goldberg then likened being a Trump supporter to being in a cult, comparing those who back the president to those who followed cult leader Jim Jones.

Watch above, via ABC.

