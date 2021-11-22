Michael Cohen Says He’s Now a ‘Fixer’ for Kanye West, Is Coy About What Exactly That Entails

Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, officially became a free man once again on Monday, as his house arrest term ended for his conviction related to arranging hush money payments during the 2016 election to women who claimed to have had affairs with the former president. He celebrated his first day of freedom by chatting with CNN in a freewheeling interview that covered a variety of topics — including his plans to work with Kanye West, now known as Ye.

CNN Newsroom host Alisyn Camerota interviewed Cohen in studio Monday afternoon, and after discussing his release and matters related to Trump, she asked Cohen about what was next for him, bringing up the media reports of his recent meeting with West, aka Ye.

Page Six captured photos of the October lunch meeting between Cohen and West, including the hat, sunglasses, and bizarrely creepy mask West was wearing.

Camerota brought up West and his name change, asking Cohen, “what is that about?”

“I would rather not talk about it,” Cohen replied, and then talked about how he was a “fixer” for various people — the exact term he had used to describe his work for Trump.

“One thing that I’ve done very well, virtually my entire life, was help resolve issues for people, we’ll call it being a fixer, right?” said Cohen. “This time, though, some of the issues that I’m talking about with Ye are nothing to do with porn stars or Playboy Playmates. A lot of it is business related –”

“He has talked publicly about wanting to get into politics, maybe even run for president,” Camerota interjected. “Are you giving him political advice?”

“Yeah, so, I don’t want to get into the sum and substance of what I’m talking to Ye about,” Cohen replied, and then joked that he could give Camerota West’s phone number, so he could come on her show.

“Yes, I’d like that,” laughed Camerota, as she picked up a pen acting like she was going to write down a number. “What is that number? Go ahead, I’d like to call him.”

She then brought up West’s recent habit of wearing masks, and called up a photo of him in some type of black fabric balaclava, commenting that she didn’t think that was “as creepy as the one that he wore with you.”

“What is that about?” she asked.

Cohen said that West resorted to the masks “because the second we sat down we were getting mobbed by individuals who wanted photographs with him…he’s exceptionally popular, more than even I expected. I knew people would go crazy for it but not to the level that they did.”

The disguise allowed the two to “engage in a conversation” without interruption because then no one knew who West actually was, Cohen explained.

“As long as you don’t mind engaging in a conversation with a ghoulish looking mask-clad guy,” quipped Camerota.

Cohen replied that after being imprisoned for 13 and a half months, he “can pretty much talk to anybody.”

Camerota finished the interview by asking Cohen what was next for him. He replied he was taking things “one day at a time,” and was looking forward to joining a friend at a restaurant for some “long-awaited pancakes with chocolate chips,” because the terms of his house arrest had not allowed him to to go out to eat.

Watch the video above, via CNN.

