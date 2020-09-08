Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen spoke out on NBC Nightly News about his past relationship with President Donald Trump.

Cohen talked about everything from racist statements he said the president has made in private to warning what lengths he would go to in order to win reelection. Lester Holt questioned him at one point about his credibility.

WATCH: One-on-one with President Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen. He speaks to our @LesterHoltNBC about his ex-boss. The White House calls Cohen’s new book "fan fiction." Read more: https://t.co/8W2QraDs0M pic.twitter.com/bwMdRzek9J — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) September 8, 2020

Holt also asked, “If you had a conversation with Donald Trump right now, what would you want to tell him?”

“I would tell him he should resign now,” Cohen responded.

“Let Mike Pence pardon you from any and all potential crimes that will come out against you, and that would be my recommendation to you. Step aside.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]