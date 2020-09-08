comScore
Michael Cohen’s Advice to Trump: Resign and Let Pence ‘Pardon You from Any and All Potential Crimes’

By Josh FeldmanSep 8th, 2020, 7:59 pm

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen spoke out on NBC Nightly News about his past relationship with President Donald Trump.

Cohen talked about everything from racist statements he said the president has made in private to warning what lengths he would go to in order to win reelection. Lester Holt questioned him at one point about his credibility.

Holt also asked, “If you had a conversation with Donald Trump right now, what would you want to tell him?”

“I would tell him he should resign now,” Cohen responded.

“Let Mike Pence pardon you from any and all potential crimes that will come out against you, and that would be my recommendation to you. Step aside.”

