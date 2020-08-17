Former First Lady Michelle Obama tore into President Donald Trump in her DNC convention speech Monday night for being divisive and lacking empathy during his first term.

Obama talked about the seriousness required of the president of the United States, including “a devotion to facts and history, a moral compass, and an ability to listen,” and said that people who didn’t think their votes mattered four years ago for a number of reasons have now seen the consequences.

She called out Trump for downplaying the coronavirus pandemic for too long and said when people look to Trump for leadership, “what we get instead is chaos, division, and a total and utter lack of empathy.”

And Obama referenced her famous 2016 DNC convention line “when they go low we go high” to say that still matters: “Going high is the only thing that works. Because when we go low, when we use those same tactics of degrading and dehumanizing others, we just become part of the ugly noise that’s drowning out everything else.”

She bluntly added, “Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country. He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly in over his head.”

Obama even warned, “If you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me, they can and they will if we don’t make a change in this November.”

You can watch part of her remarks above, via CNN.

