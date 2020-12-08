Officials from both parties who have pushed back against the baseless claims of voter fraud pushed by President Donald Trump and others have faced disturbing threats in the past few weeks, from the threats to Georgia Republicans to armed protesters showing up outside the home of Michigan’s Secretary of State.

And the Secretary of State isn’t the only Michigan Democrat who’s been subjected to serious threats.

You may remember last week the Trump legal team’s traveling circus stopped over in Michigan for a hearing that was mostly memorable for a bonkers exchange with witness Melissa Carone.

State Rep. Cynthia Johnson was very vocal in questioning some of the more outlandish claims at that hearing, and as a result she has received some incredibly disturbing and racist threats.

Johnson has shared some of the threats she has received, which CNN played on air for her interview Tuesday night.

One individual said “I hope you like burning crosses in your front yard,” another said “you need to be run out of office and hung from a fucking tree you dumb n****r bitch,” and another said she “should be swinging from a fucking rope.”

Johnson told Erin Burnett, “It was shocking, but it wasn’t surprising.”

“It reminds me of the early 50s and the 60s,” she said. “It reminds me also of… domestic violence. It reminds me of how women are abused and talked down on and demeaned and many women don’t respond to it, they’re too afraid.”

“This is a form of domestic violence, and we should not put up with it.”

Johnson brought up concerns in her state about the people who need support during the pandemic and added, “We still have to deal with this ugly, racist thing… human beings, actually, speaking to one another like this.”

Burnett asked if she’s concerned people may try to act on these disturbing threats.

“Absolutely not,” Johnson said. “I’m not afraid of those threats. What I have found is that many of these cowards are just that, cowards. They speak behind the computer or they’ll call me, and if I happen to pick up, most of them will hang up.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]