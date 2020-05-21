Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer responded to President Donald Trump’s threat to withhold federal funding from the state on CBS’ This Morning, Thursday calling it ridiculous and unacceptable.

In a since-deleted Twitter post, President Trump wrote on Wednesday, “Michigan sends absentee ballots to 7.7 million people ahead of Primaries and the General Election. This was done illegally and without authorization by a rogue Secretary of State. I will ask to hold up funding to Michigan if they want to go down this Voter Fraud path!”

During her interview with This Morning, Whitmer said that although she did “not have plans to meet” President Trump, she “did speak with him yesterday on the phone.”

“I made the case that, you know, we all have to be on the same page here. We have to stop demonizing one another and really focus on the fact that the common enemy is the virus and now it’s a natural disaster. This is what all of our focus should be on. I’m grateful for the fact that FEMA has been such a great partner and that’s what my message to him was: Let’s try to focus on the true enemy, which is the virus and this natural disaster, and let’s try to put everyone who has a platform on the same page of saying let’s do this and let’s keep people safe in the process.

This Morning co-host Gayle King responded, “Well, the president made it very clear, governor, that he’s upset with your state. He said your secretary of state had gone rogue, had mailed out absentee ballots — turns out it was absentee ballot applications — and he threatened to withhold federal funding. He seems to have walked that back a little bit, but what is your response to that?”

“Well you can only imagine how I feel about that,” Whitmer said. “You know, we are in the midst of this global pandemic. We’ve lost 5,000 people in the state of Michigan. It’s been devastating.”

“We are at a point where we think it’s safe to start re-engaging sectors of our economy, but then this flood hits and we’ve got to evacuate tens of thousands of people who are worried and scared, on top of this global pandemic. And to have this kind of distraction is just ridiculous to be honest,” she declared. “The threatening to take money away from a state that is hurting as bad as we are right now is just scary and I think something that is unacceptable.”

Whitmer went on to claim that her hope is the president “will see we are hard-working, good Americans” who “need the support of our federal government as much as anybody else, if not more right now because of this added challenge, and I’m hopeful that he comes away knowing that’s what’s most important.”

“No petty political stuff that he had going with the secretary of state yesterday. We’ve got to be focused on doing the right thing right now on behalf of the people,” she concluded.

Watch above via CBS News.

