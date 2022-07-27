Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh Offers to Raise Unwanted Children of Players and Staff as He Doubles Down on Anti-Abortion

University of Michigan Football Coach Jim Harbaugh is doubling down on his pro-life stance after receiving backlash from attending an event supporting the issue.

In an interview with ESPN’s Gene Wojciechowski, Harbaugh shared his thoughts on the issue and even suggested that he and wife, Sarah Harbaugh, would support students and staff who chose to go through with an unplanned pregnancy.

“Recently, you made an appearance and spoke at a pro-life charity event. Why did you think that was important to do? And did you receive criticism or support after that appearance?” Wojciechowski asked.

“Faith, family football. I mean, those are my priorities, and it’s — I just think that this, this issue of life — of saving life, the abortion issue is one that’s — it’s so big that it needs to be talked about. It needs serious conversation,” Harbaugh said.

He added, “I respect people’s people’s views, but you know, let’s hear ’em, let’s discuss them cause there’s passion on both sides of this issue.”

“What would you do if a player or a female staff member on the Michigan football team came to you and said, ‘Coach, I respectfully disagree with your stance. Can we discuss it?'” Wojciechowski pressed.

“Let’s discuss it, I have told them that. It goes even further. I mean, uh, what I’ve told — same thing I tell my kids, boys, the girls, same thing I tell our players, our staff members — you know, I encourage them if they have a pregnancy that, you know, wasn’t planned … to go through with it. Go through with it, you know, let that unborn child be born,” Harbaugh replied.

“And if at that time, you don’t feel like you can care for — you don’t have the means or the wherewithal, then Sarah and I will take that baby, Harbaugh offered. “Any player on our team, any female staff member, any staff member or anybody in our family, our extended family that doesn’t feel like after they have a baby that they can take care of — for it. We got a big house — we’ll raise that baby.”

Listen above via SportsCenter.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com