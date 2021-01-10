Mick Mulvaney, President Donald Trump’s former chief of staff, resigned as US special envoy to Northern Ireland after the horrific storming of the Capitol incited by President Donald Trump’s rhetoric to his supporters about the stolen election.

But Chris Wallace really grilled him on Fox News Sunday over his resignation, even questioning Mulvaney for trying to claim Trump is “different” now.

“After all of the controversial things Donald Trump did over the past four years, why was this week the final straw?” Wallace asked.

Mulvaney said he could “defend almost all” of the things people say about Trump, dismissing the critique of the president’s rhetoric as “stylistic differences,” but said, “Wednesday was different. Wednesday was existential.”

He suggested there would be a better case for impeachment now than last time, and when Wallace directly asked whether he would vote to impeach him if he was in the House, Mulvaney said he would look at it closely.

At one point Wallace even directly asked him< "Do you feel any responsibility for enabling Donald Trump?" Mulvaney said, "I feel a lot of emotions this week." He said Trump "has the ability to be presidential," before remarking, "I don't know what's different. If it's different about him now, if it's different about his advisers. He used to love vigorous debate from all sides of a particular issue. I don't know if he still has that." You can watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

