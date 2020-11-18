It appears former acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney is not so sure about President Donald Trump’s decision to make Rudy Giuliani the head of his legal effort to challenge the 2020 election results.

Giuliani appeared in federal court on Tuesday to make the case against the election results in Pennsylvania, though multiple reports indicate his leadership of Trump’s legal team is already off to a tumultuous start. When Mulvaney joined Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Wednesday to discuss the endeavor, he defended Trump’s dispute with the results, but also admitted to a lack of confidence in Giuliani’s ability to make the case.

“I’m still a little concerned about the use of Rudy Giuliani,” he said. “It strikes me that this is the most important lawsuit in the history of the country, and they’re not using the most well-noted election lawyers. There are folks who do this all of the time. This is a specialty.”

“This is not a television program,” Mulvaney said. “This is the real thing.”

He continued, saying he was “struck” by Giuliani’s conduct in court so far, and that “on one hand I think it needs to go forward. It absolutely does. I just wish it was being prosecuted a little more efficiently.”

Watch above, via Fox Business.

