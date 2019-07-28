White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney faced a second round of tough questions on Sunday as he defended President Donald Trump’s attacks on Congressman Elijah Cummings (D-MD).

Mulvaney followed up his bruising chat with Fox News’ Chris Wallace by giving an interview to Margaret Brennan for Face the Nation. Mulvaney insisted that Trump’s attacks were his way of pushing back on “inaccuracies” and “lies” from the House Oversight Committee chairman, and that the president was “speaking hyperbolically” in his tweets about Baltimore being “infested.”

Brennan asked if Trump intends to launch an investigation into what he’s calling a “corrupt mess” in Cummings’ district, and she eventually followed up “when the president calls it rat infested – he says no human being would live there – do you understand that that is offensive to the Americans who do live there?”

“I understand that everything Donald Trump says is offensive to some people,” Mulvaney said as he brought up Trump’s attacks on the progressive congressional “squad.”

“No human being would want to live there,” the CBS host repeated. “This is being perceived as racist. Do you understand why?”

“I understand why but that doesn’t mean it’s racist,” Mulvaney said. “The president is pushing back against what he sees is wrong.”

Watch above, via CBS.

