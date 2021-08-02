Mika Brzezinksi Calls Out Fox News ‘Disgusting’ Profits Off of Misinformation: ‘Decimating Our Democracy’

Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski called out what she deemed to be agents of misinformation, citing Facebook, Newsmax, and especially Fox News, who she blamed in particular for “decimating our democracy.”

The segment started with a conversation about the overly politicized nature of, well, almost everything in the news. But as Morning Joe contributor Mike Barnicle pointed out, the specific programming designed to undermine vaccine and mask mitigation efforts to abate the spread of Covid-19 appears to be a legit public health risk.

“There are two facts here,” Brzezinski followed. “Vaccines help save lives and it’s been proven here in America, you can actually see that playing out if you were afraid to take the vaccine, you can watch the science play out and see the only people who are dying are unvaccinated. So there’s that. And also, January 6th happened. It was an insurrection. That was deadly. That attempted to interrupt our democracy in the process.”

“Those two facts are facts but they are being questioned by false information being put out on Facebook and Fox and Newsmax,” she followed before fixating on Fox News, “where they sit there making money on these lies about the vaccine, lies about the four police officers who testified about January 6th — I mean, that’s disgusting in itself, but it’s also — it’s decimating our democracy.”

She did not cite specific examples but she was likely making reference to Tucker Carlson, who has speculated that the FBI was behind the events of January 6th, made fun of the emotion on display by the four officers who testified before the House Select Committee or questioned whether the Covid vaccine even works. Carlson currently hosts the highest-rated program on cable news.

“It is as dangerous as it gets,” she continued. “It’s Trump still being sort of an umbrella of power over these people.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

