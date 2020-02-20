Mika Brzezinski was clearly not impressed with the Wednesday night debate performance by Mike Bloomberg and in calling out his preparation, appeared to throw a bit of shade to fellow MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle.

Ms. Brzezinski opened by lauding Senator Elizabeth Warren’s “incredible job” for going after Bloomberg’s NDAs and his leadership quality, before posing some broader and more serious questions about the former New York City’s candidacy and “the problem he poses for the Democratic Party.”

She then cited Senator Amy Klobuchar’s dig that Bloomberg has “been hiding behind the ads,” before noting “this was his first foray into the national stage. He should have dealt with these questions.”

She then suggested that Bloomberg should have done interviews “beyond with personal friends. He should have come on Morning Joe, gone on other shows and gotten through this stuff, and figured out whether or not he can deal with it.”

Bloomberg has done very few interviews, most notably with CBS’s Gayle King but it was his late December interview with MSNBC’s Ruhle that reasonable people might think Mika was mentioning. Ruhle is a former morning anchor for the Bloomberg network and has often lauded her appreciation and respect for her former boss.

During an interview with Hugh Hewitt in early 2019, Ruhle gushed over her relationship with Bloomberg and even expressed openness to serving as his Press Secretary. Writing for the Washington Post, Erik Wemple reports:

Among Hewitt’s guests was Stephanie Ruhle, currently an energetic daytime host at MSNBC who formerly worked under Michael Bloomberg as on-air talent on Bloomberg TV. After Hewitt declared Bloomberg a “Trump killer,” Ruhle spoke of her history at Bloomberg’s company. “I was at Bloomberg TV, so I was very close with Mike then. I remain close with Mike now,” said Ruhle, who said she thought Bloomberg would run for president. The former three-term mayor of New York and billionaire businessman is pondering a presidential run as a Democrat, after having concluded that an independent run would provide a boost to President Trump’s reelection prospects.

Unaware of Ruhle’s history with Bloomberg, Hewitt asked if Ruhle would work as press secretary in a Bloomberg White House. “I would definitely be open to it,” said Ruhle. Based on that comment, the transcribed conversation was packaged on Hewitt’s site under the headline, “Stephanie Ruhle on Michael Bloomberg: Is Press Secretary Ruhle In The Future?”

It’s not quite accurate to say that Brzezinski was being harsh on her fellow colleague, but she was clear in her point that Bloomberg may have performed better at Wednesday night’s debate had he been prepared by tougher questions than he had faced in prior interviews.

Watch above via MSNBC.

