Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski gave a nuanced but critical review of Vice President Kamala Harris’s comment to NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt regarding a visit to the U.S. southern border. The host called her response “not the greatest answer,” but allowed that it was a complex situation overall, and not one easily defined by simple soundbites.

Early on in his administration, President Joe Biden assigned Harris the unenviable task of overseeing the flow of migrants to the U.S. border with Mexico. Harris’s team subsequently made clear that her focus would be on the systemic issues at play: the Northern Triangle countries of Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador, from which the majority of migrants come.

The fact that she has yet to visit the border, however, has been used as a cudgel by conservative media. But it has also been a question from the mainstream press. Lester Holt reminded her that she has personally not visited the border after Harris insisted that “we” have done so, perhaps in reference to her past visits as a senator.

Brzezinski capably threaded the needle in a tight political window that noted how Harris appeared flat-footed by the very predictable question, but also called out the vice president’s apparent unwillingness to engage in the political theater of a border visit.

“Part of leading is optics and showing that… and showing what you care about and what your goals are and going to the border would have made a big difference,” Brzezinski said.

“Bothsidesing” is typically considered cable news death for an ecosystem most fertile for stark contrasts and clear, declarative points of view. But Brzezinski deserves credit here for defending Harris’s no-win position on an impossibly complicated topic while also encouraging her to be more participative in the political theater she appears to dismiss.

Harris’s comments and overall performance during her first foreign policy trip appear to have temporarily united a divided nation, at least according to reports that suggest both liberals and conservatives are finding fault, and that even White House insiders were “perplexed” by her answers.

Watch above via MSNBC.

