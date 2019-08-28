Mika Brzezinski went off on Morning Joe as she talked about President Donald Trump’s connection to Jeffrey Epstein.

The remarks came while Brzezinski spoke about how Epstein’s sexual abuse accusers got to speak before the court on Tuesday and revealed what the late financier did to them before he committed suicide in federal prison. Brzezinski invoked Epstein’s past connections to the president by noting that some of Epstein’s victims were recruited “from Mar-a-Lago” when Epstein used to socialize with Trump, Bill Clinton and other figures of significance.

“I’m just saying,” Brzezinski said, “there are huge questions about the relationship between Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein and girls that were recruited on the property of Mar-a-Lago to be one of Jeffrey Epstein sex slaves.”

Brzezinski continued to drive the Trump-Epstein connection by talking about how Alex Acosta resigned as Secretary of Labor amid criticism for being too lenient with Epstein when he was first accused of molestation and sexual abuse.

“There’s so many obvious quid pro quo questions, just questions, but they are worth being answered. What was the connection between Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump and was Donald Trump involved in any of this? Seems like he was from the video that we have shown on this show of him partying with Jeffrey Epstein with young girls dancing around them. Powerful men leering at them and talking about their bodies. What else do we need to see to know that there are questions here about Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein who hosted a party with calendar girls and just them years ago. There really isn’t a connection between those two? Are we stupid? Are we going to let these women go through their lives and die without these questions answered? Are we going to do that here in America? It’s incredible.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

