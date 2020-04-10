With the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus moving north of 16,000, Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski openly wondered just how many fewer American citizens might have died had President Donald Trump done his job.

Morning Joe has consistently offered deep criticism of the Trump Administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, joining many other critical thinkers who noticed an unsettling trend of diminishing the threat of the deadly contagion until just a few weeks ago when the White House announced guidelines to help prevent the spread.

Bzrsensinki called out Trump’s daily press conferences designed to inform citizens about the coronavirus, but instead often become conversations about political topics that seemed to benefit Trump politically.

“He’s wasting their precious time, some would say, so he can bloviate and have little fights with reporters and make sure, you know, that’s noticed and talked about,” Bzrezinkis noted. “It is, for me, that is the deepest insult to this entire process, that he is wasting his top scientists’ time. These people are tired. They’re working hard. They have to listen to him tell lies and find a way to navigate trying to get the truth in there.”

“This is crazy. In the middle of a pandemic, when 16,000 Americans have died. You wonder, could that number be lower, had the president done his job? A lot of people are asking that question.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]