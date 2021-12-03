Mika Brzezinski Interrupts Morning Joe Lovefest to Confront Jen Psaki On Breaking Jobs Report That ‘Seems a Little…Off’

Jen Psaki appeared on Morning Joe Friday morning and shared a conversation with like-minded “journalists” and pundits who pretty much fawned all over the White House press secretary.

The lovefest was briefly interrupted when the November jobs report broke, and host Mika Brzezinksi asked her guest to comment on numbers that seemed a little “off.”

At 8:30 AM, new numbers came in which AP’s Zeke Miller tweeted with a “sluggish’ modifier as the US economy “contends with inflation and shortages” due to supply chain issues.

WASHINGTON (AP) — US employers added a sluggish 210,000 jobs in November as economy contends with inflation and shortages. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) December 3, 2021

These numbers came in in the middle of Psaki presenting the same political rhetoric she provides from the White House briefing room lectern — and really, she is an absolute pro at what she does — but it put Brzezinski in a precarious spot.

“Jobs numbers just crossed, 210 jobs just added. 210,000,” she reported. “So if we look at that breaking news right now, that’s a number that feels a little, what, off?”

Psaki noted that she is unable to officially comment on these numbers until 9:30, but repeated much of what she has said on behalf of the Biden administration for the better part of the year: “What we’re seeing are good trends that we are continuing to put people back to work, that we are continuing to see participation in the workforce, that we are continuing to see the unemployment rate go down but there’s more to do to address core problems that have existed long before the pandemic”

The conversation then turned to Democratic Strategist Adrianne Elrod who got the loving narrative back on track.

“I don’t think it’s just the White House’s responsibility,” she said of the US economy. “I think its’ frustration, as a Democratic strategist, the economy is doing so well. We have a lot of great things to talk about, especially the record unemployment rate,” and other stuff that a Democratic strategist would propagate.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.