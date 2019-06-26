In a segment this morning on the plight of migrants and U.S. immigration policy, Mika Brzezinski called out both Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump.

Morning Joe covered how the “chaotic” nature of Trump’s immigration orders are frustrating ICE agents, as reported in The New Yorker.

At one point Brzezinski said, “You also have to look at Melania and Ivanka.”

She brought up the First Lady’s trip to the border and how Ivanka’s “brand is women and children, but she’s taken that off her brand, children.” Brzezinski noted that the first daughter/senior advisor called family separation a “low point.”

“So what do you think this is?” Brzezinski asked. “When you have children in squalor with the flu spreading rampantly around them, with children in danger on your watch. So for Melania and Ivanka, this is not being best.”

She continued:

“This is not a good look. And history will show––you will go down in history as having done nothing about this. I hope that you can live with that.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

