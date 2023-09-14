Mika Brzezinski Presses Nancy Pelosi on ‘Serious Conversation’ Surrounding Biden’s Age and Re-Election Bid

Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) faced questions on whether President Joe Biden’s hold on the White House is at stake with how many people think he’s too old to be elected again.

The former speaker of the House joined Morning Joe on Thursday to talk about a variety of topics, one of which was the “bad news” that Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) won’t seek reelection. Romney acknowledged his age as a factor while calling for a new generation of American political leadership, so Mika Brzezinski picked up on that and asked Pelosi whether Biden should do the same by not seeking reelection.

After bringing up David Ignatius’ argument against another Biden run, Brzezinski asked the 83-year old speaker emerita, who is also seeking reelection, “Can you speak to age being a factor potentially in a good way?”

“I’m not trying to be cheeky or cute about this,” Brzezinski said. “This has become a really serious conversation where people are putting Joe Biden’s potential re-election in question because of his age.”

Pelosi called age “a relative thing” as she defended Biden by saying he “brings such wisdom, judgment, experience to the job of the presidency.”

“He is a great president and will continue to be a great president,” she argued. “Again, it’s a relative thing. I can’t make judgment about — health is a factor in it as well. Again, let’s be in the very positive vein about age. It is about judgment, and that’s what the president needs to have. Joe Biden knows his why. He knows why he is there. He has a great vision for America.”

Pelosi concluded by acknowledging Romney’s point about age, even as she continued to claim Biden is “vigorous” and “on top of the situation.” She continued to disregard age concerns when Willie Geist brought up Donald Trump’s interview with Megyn Kelly where he also said Biden’s problem isn’t his age.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com