Mika Brzezinski is furious about President Donald Trump‘s response to the mass shootings in Dayton and El Paso — and questioning whether he, in fact, actually wants them to occur.

In a blistering commentary on Tuesday’s Morning Joe, Brzezinski — as part of a panel discussion — argues that it is fair to wonder whether the president wants mass shootings, based on his response to the latest attacks.

“Isn’t it okay to deduce that, at this point, this is what he wants?” Brzezinski said. “He is inciting hatred. Inciting violence. Inciting racism. If he doesn’t unequivocally call it off and say, ‘this is wrong. And we stand together against this. And we are doing this, this, and this to help fight hate crimes.’

‘I mean, this is a president who seems to want these things to happen. How else can this be explained, if he doesn’t call it off?”

“Well, he’s got to call it off,” Joe Scarborough replied.

“But he’s not going to,” Brzezinski said.

Scarborough argued that Trump’s actions are governed solely by political expediency.

“He’s inciting hatred now, and he’s been inciting hatred up until yesterday because he sees that as a good political strategy,” Scarborough said.

Brzezinski added later, “He knows what he’s doing.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

