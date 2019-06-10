Mika Brzezinski Criticizes Joe Biden’s ‘Weird Flip Flop’ on Abortion Rights

Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski has been a notably vocal supporter of the political efforts of her friend, Joe Biden since he announced his candidacy, but a new poll showing dipping numbers had her offering some unsolicited advice to the former vice president on Monday morning, especially in the context of his apparent shift on abortion rights.

Biden received fair criticism after he publicly changed his position on the Hyde amendment, which bans federal funding for most abortions. After getting hammered by many fellow Democratic candidates, Biden shifted his position, which pleased those who had criticized him over this controversial issue but raised questions about his prioritization of politics over policy.

Brzezinski has often made clear just how much she is in support of her “friend” Joe Biden, but in this instance, she used a more prescriptive tone.

“He put his heart behind the message and the decision he made on the issue, and on this one, he’s going to have to figure out how to do that. Respect for women, listening to women, hearing them and looking at the time we are living in. And he needs to figure out how to try to tell people where he stands on this, and not forget the part of it that makes Biden, Biden, and effective. And that is where he puts his own personal heart into the issue, and we haven’t heard that. We’ve just sort of seen this weird flip flop which is unusual, for such an experienced politician.”

The new CNN-Des Moines Register poll of Iowa voters released over the weekend shows Biden still with a significant lead over his Democratic rivals, but where he enjoyed approval in the high 30’s just a week or so ago, and an 18-19 point lead over his closest rival (Senator Bernie Sanders) this poll has him dipping to 24%, only 9 points ahead of Sanders and Senator Elizabeth Warren, who each are at 15%.

Watch above via MSNBC.

