Mika Brzezisnki Reacts With Disgust to Sarah Sanders Interview: ‘So Gross’

Morning Joe host Mika Brzezinski reacted with disgust on Monday to the defense mounted by White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on President Donald Trump‘s refusal to release his tax returns.

In an interview on Sunday with Fox News anchor Chris Wallace, Sanders said she doesn’t think Congress is “smart enough” to examine Trump’s tax documents.

“My guess is most of them don’t do their own taxes,” Sanders said, “and I certainly don’t trust them to look through the decades of success that the president has and determine anything.”

The remarks came up in Morning Joe‘s recap of the weekend, during which, Joe Scarborough laughed while Brzezinski recoiled and said: “This is so gross.”

“Oh my gosh, sorry,” Brzezinski said to the audience. “I apologize.”

“Sarah Sanders saying Congress isn’t smart enough to look through tax returns is like me saying somebody’s too loquacious to have a talk show,” Scarborough followed up amid his giggling. “You just kinda wonder why she’d say such a thing, but she did.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

