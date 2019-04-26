Mika Goes OFF Over Release of Coast Guardsman Behind Domestic Terrorist Plot: Trump’s Doing This!’

Mika Brzezinski was remarkably and visibly upset while introducing news that a federal magistrate said that the Coast Guard lieutenant accused of being a domestic terrorist was entitled to be released from custody before his trial on Thursday.

Christopher Hasson has been in custody since being arrested in mid-February after prosecutors claimed he had created a hit list of prominent Democrats, social media executives and network TV journalists, including Brzezinksi’s husband and c0-host, Joe Scarborough.

After introducing the segment and learning that there is no specific “domestic terrorist” statute that can keep Hasson under lock and key, Brzezinski asked “why?” before noting that “these are the things that you find after a massacre, and you go ‘oh these were the warning signs, they were right there!'”

But she then revealed her emotional pique. “I say this as the wife of someone who is on that list so you may hear a little intensity in my voice but I think Trump’s doing this.” She then asked “How can I not do that math in my mind that the attorney general is making a clear decision here to make sure the lives of people who are being targeted continue to be in danger because they will not put together the pieces of this case. A stockpile of weapons, a list of people that he wants to kill. Are you serious? There’s no way not to let this guy walk? You’ve got to be kidding me.”

The segment then went on to discuss and debate the merits and options at avail to the US Attorney’s office which resolved with it being a judgment call — a judgment call that appears to have gone against the desired outcome of Ms. Brzezinski.

