Mika Tears Into Trump’s Family Separation Remarks: He’s ‘Lying Again to the American People’

Mika Brzezinski blasted President Donald Trump on Wednesday for his most recent lies to the country in defense of his administration’s policy to separate migrant children from their parents.

Morning Joe held a discussion on Trump’s latest White House pool spray, during which, the president claimed that Barack Obama was the one who started the policy of taking immigrant children from their parents at the border and throwing them in cages. Trump also claimed he was the one who brought that policy to a halt even though he simultaneously defended its effectiveness while denying reports of his intention to bring it back.

While its true previous administrations did separate families to a certain degree, fact-checkers have already noted that those were isolated cases, that it was Trump’s White House that came up with an actual, blanket zero-tolerance policy, and that a number of migrant families have yet to be reunited. As Morning Joe discussed this, Brzezinski dissected Trump’s remarks and called it another moment of untruthfulness from the president.

“This is Trump’s policy that was executed by Trump’s people. There is no question about that,” Brzezinski said. “He wants to lie again about Barack Obama, he can do that, but he is lying again to the American people.”

