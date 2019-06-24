Anyone who would vote for Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren is “darn stupid,” says former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee.

Appearing on Varney & Co. Monday, Huckabee ripped would-be Sanders and Warren voters over proposals from the candidates to forgive student loans.

“How stupid do they think American voters are?” Huckabee said. “And if one of those people get elected, they’re darn stupid.”

The proposals rankled Huckabee — who mockingly referred to Sanders as “Uncle Bernie,” and sarcastically suggested that he expand his loan forgiveness proposal to include car loans and mortgages as well.

“If we have enough voters whose I.Q. is in the single digits, we’ve got a problem, Houston,” Huckabee said.

Huckabee went on to rip Joe Biden, and the rest of the Democratic field, for embracing pie-in-the-sky policy proposals.

“Joe seems to be wanting to pander right along,” Huckabee said. “This is a group of sheep. There is no real leader in the group. There’s no sheepdog. Only sheep. Every single one of them seems to be looking at what other sheep are doing, and they’re following right along, and taking the country right off the cliff when they jump.”

Watch above, via Fox Business.

(H/T Justin Baragona)

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com