Mike Lee Rails Against Voting Rights Bill: ‘As If Written in Hell by the Devil Himself’

Senator Mike Lee (R- UT) railed against the voting rights bill Congress is talking up by analogizing it to a creation of the devil.

Lee appeared on Fox & Friends Wednesday morning hours before the covid relief bill was passed in the House, saying it “mostly has nothing to do with covid” and is just “a big gift from the Democratic majorities in both houses.”

Brian Kilmeade asked about the stimulus payments in particular and how he would respond to Americans saying “Hey, I need that $1400, Senator Lee, and that tax credit’s really going to help.”

Lee responded by arguing that “in the aggregate, it ends up hurting America’s poor and middle class more than anyone else.”

“This is just printing out checks just because they felt like doing it,” Lee said. “They’ve learned that if they say ‘covid’ after anything, they can just spend money for any reason they want.”

Steve Doocy then asked Lee about HR 1, the voting rights bill Democrats passed in the House.

“I think I disagree with every single word HR 1, including the words ‘but,’ ‘and,’ and ‘the,'” Lee responded. “Everything about this bill is rotten to the core. This is a bill as if written in hell by the devil himself.”

He railed against the bill and said its goal is to “ensure an institutional revolutionary Democratic party of sorts, one that can remain in power for many decades to come.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

