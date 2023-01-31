Mike Lindell Returning To Jimmy Kimmel’s Show, Has To Be Put Inside a Claw Machine Because He’s Not Vaccinated

MyPillow CEO and unwavering Donald Trump supporter Mike Lindell will be returning to Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show this week, only this time he’ll be placed inside a claw machine.

On Monday night, Kimmel said he and Lindell have wanted to reunite on the show, but in these modern times there is one condition: Lindell has to be inside a claw machine.

“I said, ‘if you get in one of those, I’ll do then interview,’ and good news, it looks like it’s happening tomorrow night,” he said.

Lindell said in footage played by Kimmel that he’s fine with going inside the “claw game” as long as there are no “evil things” in there with him.

“I promise, Mike, we won’t put evil things in the claw machine,” Kimmel joked. “No pentagrams, no talismans. There’s going to be now satanic Rottweiler in there.”

Kimmel last interviewed Lindell in April 2021 where the comedian told Lindell he thought he was “self destructive” based on his increasingly extremist beliefs about supposed fraudulence in the 2020 presidential election.

Lindell told Daily Beast that the claw machine condition for his new Kimmel interview is because he is not vaccinated against Covid.

“He said I can come, but I got to go in the claw game because I’m not vaccinated,” he said. He also claimed his appearance is part of an ongoing effort to “save our country.”

As Kimmel pointed out on Monday, Lindell is fresh off a loss for the chair of the Republican National Committee. Lindell announced he was challenging Ronna McDaniel, but he only managed to earn a handful of votes in the end with McDaniel remaining in her position.

