Mike Lindell Says 12 TV Stations Won’t Air MyPillow Commercials With Him ‘Personally’ in Them: ‘They Will Never Get to Sell My Product Again’

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said on Sunday that 12 “smaller” TV stations would not allow him to appear in MyPillow commercials.

“I had 12…TV stations just the other day now say that I couldn’t be in the commercials, I could only say MyPillow — I can not personally be in them,” Lindell told Right Side Broadcasting Network.

“They want my voice stopped, that’s why everybody’s got to speak up,” he added.

Asked whether the stations are local affiliates, regional, or networks, Lindell said they’re “smaller” but doesn’t have the list.

Lindell said that RSBN will be the first one to get the list and added, “I just heard it on Friday, I said ‘what?'”

“And believe me, they canceled, they will never get to sell my product again — just like those box stores,” Lindell said, referring to several retailers dropping MyPillow over Lindell’s baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen. “When you leave, it’s goodbye, have a nice day.”

Lindell currently faces defamation suits from both Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic for spreading election conspiracy theories involving both companies’ machines.

