‘Mike Pence Almost Got Hung By His President!’ Jesse Watters Contrasts Kamala Harris Puff Piece with Threat to Predecessor

Co-hosts of The Five cracked up on Wednesday as Jesse Watters brutally mocked an article about Vice President Kamala Harris published by Politico. In doing so, he recounted the experiences of previous vice presidents.

An anonymous source identified as a former aide said in the piece that Harris is being treated as a “normal vice president” for the first time because it appears President Joe Biden is running for reelection.

“There’s just less attention, which I think actually frees her up to focus on excelling and not have to worry about the relentless scrutiny,” the source stated.

Watters noted President Joe Biden is currently facing questions over his mishandling of classified documents. Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special prosecutor to investigate the matter. Watters, who hosts Jesse Watters Primetime, said it seemed like an odd time for Harris’ camp to try to get positive press for the vice president.

“If I was Biden, I’d be mad because the week they appoint a special counsel to investigate you, the next week your VP comes out with a piece that says, ‘You know what? Things are going great for the vice president,'” Watters said.

“This would be like Greg Gutfeld nearly drowning, and the next week Jesse Watters’ communications shop placed a piece in Politico that said, ‘Primetime is walking on water.’ It would be in poor taste. And I read this whole piece. It’s your typical girl power psychobabble. How is Kamala feeling?”

He went on to reference the infamous accident in which then-Vice President Dick Cheney shot his hunting buddy in 2006.

“Dick Cheney was shot in the face!” Watters stated inaccurately. “Did anyone write a thousand words about how Dick was feeling?”

“He wasn’t shot in the face,” Gutfeld noted. “He shot somebody in the face.”

“Whatever!” Watters replied, before referencing the chants of “Hang Mike Pence!” after he refused to go along with Donald Trump’s plan to overturn the 2020 election during the Capitol riot. “Someone shot someone in the face! Did Politico write anything about his feelings? How about this? Mike Pence almost got hung by his president! Allegedly. Did anybody write a thousand words about how Mike was feeling? Or how Al Gore–”

Watters was interrupted by his co-hosts’ laughter.

“She’s just a dunce,” he concluded. “And I feel bad for Joe Biden.”

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com