Mike Pence Breaks With Trump, Calls For Privatizing Parts of Social Security on Fox News

Former Vice President Mike Pence joined the heated debate within the Republican Party about whether or not to reform Social Security and Medicare while on Fox News Thursday.

Pence broke with former President Donald Trump and GOP Senate leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) during the interview by calling for “reforming” entitlements and declaring that younger Americans should have the option to “invest a portion of their Social Security in a private savings account.”

Trump and McConnell have both clearly stated that they oppose any changes to the program after President Joe Biden accused some Republicans of wanting to cut Social Security at the State of the Union earlier in the month.

Fox News anchor John Roberts noted that Pence just grabbed onto the “third rail of politics” and argued that Biden will now lump him in with Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) and accuse them both of trying to destroy Social Security.

Trump issued a warning to Scott, who previously proposed sunsetting all federal programs every five years, writing on his Truth Social Wednesday night, “Be careful, Rick, and most importantly, fight for Social Security and Medicare. THERE WILL BE NO CUTS!”

Roberts’s co-anchor Sandra Smith kicked off the discussion on entitlements by asking Pence, “Should we raise the debt limit? What do you want to see happen with this?”

“Well, look, the Constitution is becoming a theme here. Look, the Constitution requires that we maintain the full faith and credit of the United States,” Pence replied adding:

And, you know, I commend Speaker McCarthy for the way that he’s engaged President Biden and said, look, we have to have we have to have budget cuts. We have to have reforms that are associated with it. And but it’s enormously important that we that we pay the nation’s bills. And I’m confident that they will do that. All that being said, Sandra, I will tell you that to have a national debt the size of our nation’s economy is unsustainable. The last time this happened was after World War II, and the only way we got over it was through sound economic policies and a postwar booming economy. Now we literally have a paralysis in Washington, D.C. that says we’re never even going to talk about reforming 70% of the federal budget. That’s what entitlements, Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid are all in that cash. And we simply are not going to restore the fiscal health of this nation by simply nibbling at the edges of the federal budget. I submit to you that we have to have a conversation about reforming entitlements in the days ahead. I think we can replace the New Deal programs with a better deal.

“I think in Social Security, you can keep all the promises that you made to seniors. You can people that will retire within the next 20 years. No changes, but to give options to younger Americans to invest a portion of their Social Security in a private savings account and get a better deal, I think is an idea whose time will come,” Pence concluded.

“Do you think there’s an appetite for that?” Smith followed up.

“Look, it’s all about leadership, Sandra,” Pence replied, doubling down on his argument for the need for reform.

Roberts jumped in and added, “I was eager to talk to you about this. I hope you have a thick pair of electrician’s gloves because you’re about to touch the third rail of politics.”

After discussing the potential political dangers of bringing up the topic, Roberts asked Pence, “But if you can’t get buy-in from the Democrats, which you never will, why even talk about it?”

Pence replied by referencing his grandchildren and what he sees as the moral obligation of not saddling future generations with debt. “I honestly think that the politics of this have been tough over the years. I was there. I supported President George W. Bush when he tried to bring some commonsense reforms to Social Security back in 2005,” Pence added, referring to Bush’s failed plan to privatize the program.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com