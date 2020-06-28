Vice President Mike Pence said at a press conference that he strongly recommends people wear face masks while the coronavirus pandemic remains an American health crisis.

In a press event with Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) and other members of the Trump administration, Pence pledged the White House’s support for the state in light of the spike it has seen in Covid-19 cases. As Pence touted efforts to accelerate testing and counteract the virus, he praised the state by saying “you flattened the curve here in Texas. It’s a tribute to the people of this great state.”

“But about two weeks ago, something changed,” Pence said, “and we wanted to get a report from you directly about that.”

Pence went on by praising Texas’ efforts to restart its economy last month, but then he acknowledged once again that the state has seen a major jump in coronavirus cases recently. Moving on to Abbott’s efforts to promote social distancing, Pence said that “When we issued guidelines to open up America again, we laid out a phased re-opening plan. Texas took that plan and implemented it here in a safe and responsible way.”

“But there was guidance throughout that applied to all of the phases,” Pence continued, “and chief among them is that people should continue to practice good hygiene, wash your hand, avoid touching your face and wear a mask wherever it’s indicated. Or wherever you’re not able to practice the kind of social distancing that would prevent the spread of the coronavirus. We would strongly reiterate that today.”

Pence went on to say “I know roughly half the state is under local ordinances strongly recommending. If your local officials — in consultation with the state — are directing you to wear a mask, we encourage everyone to wear a mask in affected areas. Where you can’t maintain social distancing, wearing a mask is just a good idea. It will, we know from experience, will slow the spread.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]