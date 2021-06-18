‘Mike Pence Is Not a Traitor’: Kevin McCarthy Defends Former VP After Heckling at Conservative Conference

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy came to the defense of Mike Pence on Friday, hours after the former vice president was heckled at a conservative conference.

Pence spoke at the Faith & Freedom Coalition’s summit and was loudly heckled by a number of attendees, peppered with cries of “Traitor!”

The former vice president, of course, did his job on January 6th, something Donald Trump was very publicly trying to push him not to do. Trump attacked him before the riots at the Capitol, and even went after his vice president literally minutes after Pence was evacuated that day.

McCarthy has continued to publicly back Trump, and on Friday Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade asked him about Pence being heckled.

“Is Mike Pence a traitor?”

“Mike Pence is not a traitor,” McCarthy responded.

“Mike Pence served as not only as a member of Congress [during] which I served with him, one of the most conservative members. He was the governor of Indiana. And he was the vice president, stood right by President Trump, helped him get through the tax reform, get those judges in,” he continued. “Mike Pence deserves a lot of credit.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com