Mike Pence Says the Focus on January 6 Is a Media Distraction Meant to ‘Demean’ Trump Supporters

Former Vice President Mike Pence said the focus on January 6th is a distraction intended to “demean” millions of Trump supporters.

Pence spoke with Sean Hannity Monday night, and the interview ended with Hannity asking about his continued relationship with Trump, months after they reportedly had a falling-out over the Capitol riots.

The mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on January 6, the day Congress certified the election results, due to weeks of election lies from then-President Donald Trump. People could be heard chanting “Hang Mike Pence!” and Trump himself attacked Pence on Twitter literally moments after he was evacuated that day.

Pence told Hannity he and Trump “talked through all of it” days later, and that they ultimately “parted amicably.”

He said January 6 was “a tragic day” and commended the work of law enforcement to secure the Capitol.

Pence went on to say Republicans should be focused on the future and added the following:

I know the media wants to distract from the Biden administration’s failed agenda by focusing on one day in January. They want to use that one day to try and demean the character and intentions of 74 million Americans who believed we could be strong again and prosperous again and supported our administration in 2016 and 2020.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

