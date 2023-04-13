Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum asked former Vice President Mike Pence to weigh in on comments his former boss, Donald Trump, made about Ukraine in an interview with Tucker Carlson earlier this week.

MacCallum played Pence a clip of Trump slamming President Joe Biden for allegedly giving away the U.S. military to Ukraine.

“We don’t have any ammunition. We’ve given it to Ukraine. We’re not prepared to fight. I rebuilt our military, new planes, new tanks, new everything. They’ve taken the military that I’ve rebuilt and they’ve given it all to Ukraine. I mean, massive amounts,” Trump told a very receptive Carlson.

“Do you agree with that?” MacCallum asked Pence about Trump’s statement.

“I don’t,” Pence replied without hesitation.

“Martha, look, the United States is the leader of the free world. We’re the arsenal of democracy. Ukraine is not our war, but freedom is our fight,” Pence continued, adding:

And I’ve long believed in the Reagan doctrine, which is if you’re willing to fight America’s enemies on your soil, we’ll give you the means to fight them there so we don’t have to fight them here. I think this is an important fight. Look, I’m proud of the historic increase in investments that we made in our national defense during the Trump-Pence administration. But the truth of the matter is, as the former president talks about planes and tanks that we helped build up in our military, we haven’t sent one plane to the Ukrainian military. We haven’t sent any tanks. Even though the Biden administration promised to send 33 Abrams tanks back in January. I mean, the hard truth is the Biden administration has been slow in responding, slow in providing the support. President Biden said in his State of the Union address, Martha, that we would be there as long as it takes. But look, it shouldn’t take that long. If we’ll give them what they need. They’ve demonstrated their courage, their toughness. I respectfully disagree with the former president on this. I think we’ve got to continue to stand with the courageous military in Ukraine while they reclaim their country and reclaim their sovereignty.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

