Vice President Mike Pence railed against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for ripping President Donald Trump’s speech apart as they stood next to each other at the State of the Union.

Pence joined Fox & Friends on Wednesday morning, where the show’s conversation was largely dominated by the conservative outrage against Pelosi’s actions. The vice president said he didn’t realize what Pelosi was doing at the time, but swiftly decried it as “a new low.”

“I was not sure she was ripping up the speech or ripping up the Constitution,” Pence said. “The contrast here was a president who spent an hour and a half making a speech about America and Nancy Pelosi, in the final moments, tried to make it about her and I think the American people see through it and see through the pettiness and see through the politics.”

Pence went on from there by celebrating Trump’s speech while saying Pelosi’s actions were “beneath the dignity” of her office and “I just have a strong feeling that she will be the last Speaker of the House to sit in that chair for long-term.” Presumably, he meant to say “Democratic speaker of the house” there.

The conversation continued with Pence and Brian Kilmeade invoking the outrage from those who say Trump’s speech represented the honored guests who attended the address, and that Pelosi’s actions were a slap in the face to them.

