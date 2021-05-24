Mike Pompeo Slams China Amid News of Hospitalized Wuhan Researchers: ‘We Know For Sure They Covered Up This Virus’

Mike Pompeo used the latest reports on the Wuhan Institute of Virology in order to slam China and declare vindication for promoting the lab-leak theory behind the origin of the coronavirus.

The former secretary of state-turned-Fox News contributor joined America’s Newsroom on Monday to discuss The Wall Street Journal’s reporting on intelligence that three Wuhan Institute researchers were hospitalized in late 2019. The development has prompted new questions about the possibility that the Covid pandemic emerged from a Chinese laboratory, and Pompeo spoke to the fact that he has been advancing the lab leak theory for some time.

“It was outrageous to see scientists, even U.S. government scientists, who were denying this when they surely must have seen the same information that I have seen. That certainly includes Dr. [Anthony] Fauci as well,” Pompeo said. “We need to know what happened here. The Chinese Communist Party knows what happened here. They knew who Patient Zero was they know precisely where this began.”

Pompeo continued by demanding further investigations on China and warning that “this could happen again. They’re still conducting research in the same laboratories today that’s being done in similar ways to what happened back over a year ago.” Bill Hemmer asked if America can ever expect “a straight answer” from China about all this, and Pompeo said he was “convinced” that someone will eventually sneak out of China to tell the truth about the Wuhan Institute.

He continued:

What can the world do and hold China accountable? There are many forums we can do this in. Why on Earth would you rejoin the World Health Organization that rewards the Chinese for the exact partner that they joined in the cover-up with?…They colluded to keep this information out of the hands of the world. So there are many things the United States government could do to impose real costs on the Chinese Communist Party until they come clean about what they know and what we did. We know for sure they covered up this virus. I’m confident we’ll find the evidence we’ve seen today that’s consistent with a lab leak and that’s what we’ll see. If I’m wrong, I hope the Chinese Communist Party will come forward and make a fool out of me.

Watch above, via Fox News.

