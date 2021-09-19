Military Aircraft Crashes in Lake Worth, TX Injuring At Least 2, Damaging Homes

Authorities are responding to a situation in Texas where a military training aircraft crashed into a residential area and damaged at least two homes.

The Lake Worth Police Department held a press conference on Sunday to alert the media that the crash happened around the neighborhood at approximately 11:00 a.m. local time. It isn’t clear how the crash happened, but the plane caused damage to a number of houses though none of them reportedly took a direct hit.

Both of the pilots who were flying the aircraft managed to eject as it made landfall. One of them was found near the scene of the crash, but authorities say that the other pilot got tangled up in a power line with his parachute. Both of them have been transported to the local hospital for injuries.

“It could have been a lot worse,” Lake Worth Fire Chief Ryan Arthur said to local media. He added that the fire from the crashed plane has been contained and the Red Cross is at the scene providing assistance.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com