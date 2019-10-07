House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) put out blatant misinformation on Fox & Friends when he claimed that President Donald Trump did not say China should conduct an investigation into Joe Biden.

On Monday, McCarthy was asked for his reaction to Congressman Jim Jordan (R-OH), who claimed Trump wasn’t being serious when he asked China to probe the Biden family.

“You watch what the president said,” McCarthy answered. “He’s not saying ‘China investigate,’ but lets get to the clear point…”

From there, McCarthy launched into off-topic deflection as he suggested that the Bidens broke the law, and that “more people in America want to investigate what Biden has done, and his son, than impeach this president.” This was not challenged by McCarthy’s Fox hosts, and Ainsley Earhardt took his side by objecting to the “leading questions” and tough grilling Republicans face when they go on various Sunday news shows.

McCarthy’s comments fly in the face of Trump’s remarks last week when the president was asked what exactly he was hoping to get from his controversial phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. If you need a reminder, here’s how Trump answered that question:

“Well, I would think that if they were honest about it, they’d start a major investigation into the Bidens, it’s a very simple answer. They should investigate the Bidens because how does a company that’s newly formed and all these companies did you look at … and by the way, likewise, China should start an investigation into the Bidens because what happened in China is just about as bad as what happened with with Ukraine. So, I would say that President Zelensky, if it were me, I would recommend that they start an investigation into the Biden’s because nobody has any doubt that they weren’t crooked.”

…Whoops.

