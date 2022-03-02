Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) offered Fox News a stark reminder of Vladimir Putin’s authoritarianism Wednesday when he denounced the Russian leader over the invasion of Ukraine during an appearance on the network.

In an interview with Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino, McConnell delivered his thoughts on President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address. Asked whether the president had “the right message” with his remarks about Ukraine, McConnell replied, “For the most part [but] I do think the president was giving himself a little more credit that we ought to give the Ukrainians.”

“I think the demonstration of incredible bravery, their stunningly-impressive president is the reason the rest of the world is rallying to the cause,” McConnell said. “Vladimir Putin’s invasion has done more to unify NATO than any president of either party has been able to accomplish in all these year.”

The Kentucky senator added, “there should be no confusion about Vladimir Putin. There has been some confusion lately.”

“He is a thug, he is a killer, he has been on the rampage, and this will not end well for him,” McConnell said. Perino asked McConnell if he thinks Putin has “changed,” but he answered “I think he has been this all along.”

It isn’t clear what “confusion” McConnell was referring to, but his comments follow the press conference where he called Putin a “ruthless thug” while sidestepping questions about former President Donald Trump’s positive comments about the Russian leader. McConnell’s remarks also amid Tucker Carlson’s wishy-washy commentary on Russia.

Watch above, via Fox News.

