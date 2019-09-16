Mitch McConnell Goes Off on Dem Colleagues Over Kavanaugh: ‘Unhinged Personal Attacks’ Revealing Radicalism

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell went off on Democrats calling for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh to be impeached over new reporting on alleged sexual misconduct.

The excerpt from an upcoming book about Kavanaugh led to several presidential candidates calling for his impeachment, given the new allegation. The Times, however, has since added this correction to the piece:

An earlier version of this article, which was adapted from a forthcoming book, did not include one element of the book’s account regarding an assertion by a Yale classmate that friends of Brett Kavanaugh pushed his penis into the hand of a female student at a drunken dorm party. The book reports that the female student declined to be interviewed and friends say that she does not recall the incident. That information has been added to the article.

McConnell specifically swiped at Democratic Senate colleagues running for president for the “ridiculous threat” of impeachment:

“It would be a mistake to dismiss this as a bad case of sour grapes. This is not just a left-wing obsession with one man. It’s part of a deliberate effort to attack judicial independence.”

As he kept going off on Democrats, McConnell said, “When you’re this willing to launch unhinged personal attacks, you reveal a whole lot more about your own radicalism than about the men and women you target.”

You can watch above, via C-SPAN 2.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com